For the Second Year, Covid Clouds Christmas Celebrations.

While billions around the world celebrated Christmas under the shadow of the coronavirus, Pope Francis appealed for more solidarity with those living in poverty as he celebrated mass in Rome in front of a disguised congregation of roughly 2,000 people.

An increase in instances caused by the Omicron variant’s emergence has stained the Christmas season for the second year in a row, with Santa’s arrival and long-awaited family reunions overshadowed by the threat of new Covid-19 limitations.

The 85-year-old Argentine pontiff exhorted the faithful to “enjoy the simple things in life” in St Peter’s Basilica.

“May we have just one dread on this night of love: violating God’s love by despising the poor with our indifference,” he urged.

Approximately 2,000 members of the public and 200 religious officials attended the Christmas Eve mass, wearing face masks and maintaining social distance as part of anti-coronavirus precautions.

Visitors in Santa hats and scouts pounding drums commemorated Christmas Eve in Bethlehem’s Manger Square, but numbers were smaller than usual as coronavirus fears overshadowed celebrations for the second year in a row.

The city where Christians believe Jesus was born is usually the focus of the celebration, with thousands of people crowding the streets and hotels.

However, Israel, which controls all entries to Bethlehem in the occupied West Bank, has closed its borders to outsiders in an effort to reduce coronavirus infections caused by the Omicron strain.

“It’s a little strange,” said Hudson Harder, an American student.

“On the one hand, there’s a selfish element where you think, ‘Oh, I get to see this place so empty,’ but on the other hand, you feel for the shops, all the money they’re losing, it’s really awful.”

The Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem, Pierbattista Pizzaballa, claimed in his homily for midnight mass at St Catherine’s Church in Bethlehem that the celebrations were “definitely more cheerful this year.”

“The participation is significantly more than last year’s Christmas, and this is an optimistic sign,” he told the masked audience, but expressed concern for the lack of international worshippers owing to the epidemic.

“We pray for them and ask for their prayers, so that all of this will come to an end soon and the city of Bethlehem can once again be bustling with pilgrims.”

Surge infections have hampered yuletide plans from Sydney to Seville for the second year.

The new coronavirus strain wreaked havoc on holiday travel, including tracking. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.