For the second week in a row, ‘Shang-Chi’ is the highest-grossing film in North America.

According to numbers released Monday, Disney’s “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings,” starring Marvel’s first prominent Asian superhero, reigned supreme at the North American box office for the second week in a row, with $34.7 million.

According to industry tracker Exhibitor Relations, the film – which stars Chinese-Canadian actor Simu Liu as a former assassin in the shadow of a wicked father (Hong Kong icon Tony Leung) – has so far grossed $144.5 million in US and Canadian theaters.

With $5.8 million, the sci-fi comedy “Free Guy” from 20th Century climbed back to second place. Ryan Reynolds is a regular bank teller who finds out he’s a non-player character in a massive video game.

One of the week’s new releases, horror picture “Malignant,” came in third place with $5.4 million.

Franchise Entertainment Research analyst David A. Gross described it as a “poor opening for a genre that has held up well during the pandemic.”

Universal’s horror picture “Candyman,” a remake of the iconic 1992 film of the same name, came in fourth place. It brought in $4.8 million this past weekend, bringing in a total of $48 million in North America.

With $2.3 million, Disney’s family adventure picture “Jungle Cruise” finished in fifth.

The following people rounded out the top ten:

“Paw Patrol: The Movie” has a budget of $2.3 million.

“Don’t Breathe 2” ($1.2 million) is a sequel to the film “Don’t Breathe.”

“The Card Counter” ($1.0 million) is a film about a card counter.

“Show Me the Father” ($700,000) is a documentary about the father.

“Respect” ($511,000) is a film that is based on a true story.