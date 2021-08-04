For the new Pixel smartphone, Google will develop its own chip.

Google launched its new flagship Pixel smartphone on Monday, which is powered by the company’s first mobile chip to put artificial intelligence in people’s hands.

Google’s own Tensor chip, developed along the lines of processors it made for data centers to enable computers to think more like people, will debut in Pixel 6 versions slated to be released later this year, with ultrafast 5G wireless functionality.

During a conference at the company’s headquarters in Silicon Valley, Google devices senior vice president Rick Osterloh said, “It’s basically a mobile system on a chip geared around artificial intelligence.”

“We’re definitely looking forward to it. We’re laying the groundwork for the company to really take off.”

In a worldwide smartphone industry dominated by Samsung, Apple, and Chinese manufacturers, Google’s Pixel range has a small market share.

Pixel phones have been viewed as a method for Google to demonstrate the capabilities of its free Android mobile operating system while also setting a benchmark for other smartphone manufacturers.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai stated, “We’ve always thought about our hardware offerings in the context of bringing computing forward.”

“Our custom Google Tensor chip, which took four years to develop and is based on Google’s two decades of computing expertise, achieves just that.”

According to Osterloh, the Pixel 6 hardware and software combination improves the smartphone’s ability to interpret what people say, paving the way for a future of “ambient computing.”

As depicted in the 2013 science fiction romance film “Her,” the word refers to being able to access the internet or computational power at any time.

Osterloh explained, “It’s really this notion that you should be able to naturally connect with computers all around you.”

“For the foreseeable future, we see the mobile phone as the focal point.”

A demonstration demonstrated that the smarter chip was also put to work increasing photo and video capabilities, a reference to popular trends in sharing images and short-form morsels online.

The Pixel 6 has a 6.4-inch edge-to-edge display, while the Pixel 6 Pro has a slightly bigger display.

Google’s switch to Tensor comes amid a global chip scarcity that has slowed the production of everything from cars to computers.

The chip crunch is “in some ways lucky in that we kind of control our own destiny,” Osterloh said.

“We believe we can get through it and see things improving by the end of the year.”

The Pixel 6’s release date has been set. Brief News from Washington Newsday.