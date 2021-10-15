For the Metro Collapse in Mexico City, the prosecutor will file homicide and other criminal charges.

The attorney general of Mexico City announced on Thursday that she will file homicide, personal injury, and property damage charges against people and corporations involved to the May collapse of a part of a metro line in the capital, which killed 26 people.

In her final report on the catastrophe, prosecutor Ernestina Godoy said, “This attorney general’s office has the components to pursue charges against a succession of companies and persons who were in responsibility of guaranteeing that the reasons of the collapse did not occur.”

According to Godoy, the charges will be formalized soon in hearings before local legal officials, who will then notify and summon those charged.

Her office, on the other hand, has urged claims against corporations to be routed through “compensation agreements” with victims’ families, with the understanding that the process “may give better possibilities to hasten total reparation” for the harmed parties.

Some companies involved in the building of Line 12 of the Mexico City metro, according to Godoy, have “from the start” showed an interest in reducing and making restitution for the collapse’s damage.

According to Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, Mexican businessman Carlos Slim, owner of the company that built the majority of the damaged section, offered to pay for its rehabilitation in June.

The prosecutor also stated that several of the companies involved in the tragedy have expressed interest in contributing funds to a fund that will provide compensation to the families of those who died or were injured in the catastrophe.

According to the final technical analysis of the Norwegian firm DNV, hired by the city hall, the collapse of an elevated piece of Line 12 on May 3 was caused by buckling of support beams and inadequate fasteners, which “caused part of the elevated section to lose its composite construction.”

According to Godoy, the prosecution’s criminal probe comprised its own technical expertise, which was separate from DNV’s.