For the fourth week in a row, ‘Shang-Chi’ leads the North American box office.

According to industry analyst Exhibitor Relations, Disney’s smash “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings,” starring Marvel’s first prominent Asian superhero, led the North American box office for the fourth weekend, with $13.2 million.

The film – which stars Chinese-Canadian actor Simu Liu as a former assassin in the shadow of a wicked father (Hong Kong icon Tony Leung) – was well ahead of its closest opponent, newbie “Dear Evan Hansen” with that estimated total for the Friday-through-Sunday period.

Universal Pictures’ musical teen drama starring Ben Platt was expected to gross $7.5 million, knocking 20th Century Fox’s sci-fi comedy “Free Guy” to third place with $4.1 million. Ryan Reynolds is a regular bank teller who finds out he’s a non-player character in a massive video game.

Universal’s slasher flick “Candyman,” a remake of the 1992 original, came in fourth with $2.5 million.

That pushed it beyond Clint Eastwood’s violent Warner Brothers thriller “Cry Macho,” in which he directs and plays as a former rodeo rider assisting a boy and his fighting rooster in their escape from Mexico. It brought in $2.1 million.

With $1.7 million, Disney’s “Jungle Cruise” beat out another horror film, “Malignant,” to earn sixth place.

The following people rounded out the top ten:

“Malignant” ($1.5 million) is a film that is based on a true story.

“Copshop” is a film with a budget of $1.3 million.

“Paw Patrol: The Movie” has a budget of $1.1 million.

“Tammy Faye’s Eyes ($620,000)