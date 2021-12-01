For the First Time, Tel Aviv Has Been Named The World’s Most Expensive City.

According to a survey released on Wednesday, Tel Aviv is the world’s most expensive city to live in, as increasing inflation has driven up living costs abroad.

In the authoritative rating compiled by the Economist Intelligence Unit, the Israeli city rose five rungs to take first place for the first time (EIU).

The Worldwide Cost of Living Index is calculated by comparing the prices of products and services in US dollars in 173 cities.

The strength of the national currency, the shekel, against the dollar, as well as increases in transportation and grocery expenses, helped Tel Aviv climb the ranks.

Second and third, respectively, were Paris and Singapore, followed by Zurich and Hong Kong. New York was ranked sixth, and Geneva was ranked seventh.

Copenhagen came in eighth, Los Angeles came in ninth, and Osaka, Japan came in tenth.

Paris, Zurich, and Hong Kong tied for first position in the study last year.

This year’s data was collected in August and September when freight and commodity costs surged, and it reveals that prices increased by 3.5 percent on average in local currency terms, the fastest rate in the last five years.

The coronavirus epidemic has “disrupted the supply of commodities, resulting in shortages and higher costs,” according to Upasana Dutt, the EIU’s head of global cost of living.

“We can clearly see the impact in this year’s index, with the spike in gas costs being particularly pronounced,” she said, adding that central banks are expected to hike interest rates cautiously, lowering inflation.

Caracas, Damascus, Buenos Aires, and Tehran are four cities with extraordinarily high inflation rates that are not included in the average number.

The Iranian capital has risen from 79th to 29th position in the rankings as a result of US sanctions, which have raised prices and caused shortages.

Damascus has been named the world’s most affordable city to live in.