For the First Time, South Korea Launches Its Own Space Rocket.

On Thursday, South Korea launched its first domestically made space rocket into orbit, carrying a 1.5-tonne payload in the process of joining the ranks of advanced spacefaring nations.

The South Korean flag-emblazoned Korea Space Launch Vehicle II, dubbed Nuri, ascended higher from the launch site in Goheung, trailed by a column of flame.

“It appears to be soaring into the sky without issue,” one observer said. “We’ve already accomplished so much on our first effort,” says the author. The three-stage rocket successfully launched its false satellite cargo, according to broadcasters, and the control center erupted in cheers and clapping.

Legislators in the national assembly paused their work to observe the launch.

South Korea has risen from the ashes of war to become the world’s 12th largest economy and a technologically advanced country, home of Samsung Electronics, the world’s largest smartphone and memory chip manufacturer.

However, it has trailed behind the Soviet Union in the headline-grabbing field of spaceflight, where the Soviet Union led the way with the first satellite launch in 1957, followed by the United States.

China, Japan, and India all have advanced space programs in Asia, and North Korea, the South’s nuclear-armed neighbor, is the newest member of the club of countries with their own satellite launch capacity.

Similar technology is used in ballistic missiles and space rockets, and Pyongyang sent a 300-kilogram (660-pound) satellite into orbit in 2012, which Western countries criticized as a covert missile test.

Only six countries, excluding North Korea, have successfully launched a one-tonne payload using their own rockets.

The Nuri rocket, which has three stages and costs 2 trillion won ($1.6 billion), has been in development for a decade. It weighs 200 tons and is 47.2 meters (155 feet) in length, with six liquid-fueled engines.

However, South Korea’s space program has a checkered history: its first two launches, which used Russian technology in part, both failed, with the second one exploding two minutes into the mission and Seoul and Moscow blaming each other.

A 2013 launch was eventually successful, but it still relied on a Russian-developed engine for the first stage.

The satellite launch market is increasingly being dominated by private enterprises, such as Elon Musk’s SpaceX, which has clients such as NASA and the South Korean military.

Nuri, on the other hand, provided South Korea “unlimited” possibilities, according to one analyst.

The filmmaker, Lee Sang-ryul, stated, "Rockets are the only means available to mankind to venture out into space."