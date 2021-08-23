For the First Time Since May, Bitcoin Exceeds $50,000.

Bitcoin climbed above $50,000 for the first price in three months on Monday, boosted by positive news from PayPal and cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase.

During Asian trade, the world’s most popular virtual currency soared to $50,440, before falling to $50,350 in early London trades.

“As PayPal announces plans to start its cryptocurrency trading platform in the UK, bitcoin continues its current rebound, pushing beyond the $50,000 threshold it last touched in May though still some distance shy of its $65,000 record,” said AJ Bell analyst Danni Hewson.

PayPal has announced that for the first time, users in the United Kingdom will be able to buy, hold, and trade bitcoin through the online payment platform starting this week.

The entry into the popular digital money trend comes after the payments behemoth made similar moves in the United States earlier this year.

Customers in the United Kingdom will be able to choose from four different types of cryptocurrencies, according to the US company: bitcoin, ethereum, litecoin, and bitcoin cash.

They’ll be available through PayPal’s app and website, with the expansion slated to begin this week and reach all qualified consumers within a few weeks.

Venmo, a PayPal-owned mobile payments service, began allowing users in the United States to purchase, hold, and sell cryptocurrencies using its app in April.

PayPal followed suit in March, allowing users to pay using cryptocurrencies at millions of merchants who utilize the financial network for online transactions.

Last week’s revelation that Coinbase was investing in Bitcoin gave the currency another boost on Monday.

“The news last week that Coinbase will buy $500 million (427 million euros) in cryptos to place on its balance sheet and deposit 10% of quarterly profits into a crypto portfolio boosted sentiment,” according to Markets.com analyst Neil Wilson.

Bitcoin had a strong start to the year, but it began to fall in mid-May as a result of a number of factors, including China’s crackdown on cryptocurrencies and Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s decision to cease accepting it due to environmental worries about mining.

Since then, the electric automobile has stated its support for bitcoin, as have numerous other high-profile investors, including Twitter founder Jack Dorsey.

It has already risen more than 70% from June’s six-month lows below $29,000, and speculation is rife that it may be on the verge of breaking beyond $100,000.

Bitcoin, on the other hand, is still a long way from its all-time high of just under $65,000. Brief News from Washington Newsday.