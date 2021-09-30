For the First Time Since February 2020, China’s factory activity has decreased.

Factory activity in China fell in September for the first time since the peak of the country’s initial coronavirus outbreak in February 2020, according to government statistics released on Thursday, as the country grapples with waves of power outages and concerns about the real estate industry.

The National Bureau of Statistics reported that the Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) – a crucial indicator of manufacturing activity in the world’s second-largest economy – fell to 49.6 from 50.1 in August.

Any figure below 50 suggests contraction, while anything above it shows growth.

It’s the first time China’s PMI has fallen since Covid spread across the country, causing the government to implement lockdowns that caused companies to close and pummeled the world’s second-largest economy.

However, officials are currently battling an energy shortage caused by limited coal supply and sky-high costs, which has resulted in industry closures and power outages in at least 17 provinces in recent months.

Some major banks have lowered their annual growth forecasts for China as a result of the growing power crisis, which has been exacerbated by local government restrictions on factories to reduce energy use, while there are also concerns about the impact on global firms such as Apple and Tesla’s supply chains.

The PMI fell below the threshold, said to NBS senior statistician Zhao Qinghe, due to “the relatively low prosperity of energy-intensive industries.”

“Industry appears destined for more deterioration given that property construction is in the early stages of structural slowdown, power rationing may linger for some time, and exports are expected to slip back as global spending patterns normalize,” Capital Economics’ Julian Evans-Pritchard cautioned.

The figure fell short of Bloomberg analysts’ expectations for a small rebound following the successful containment of recent coronavirus outbreaks.

While China’s economy has fully recovered from the pandemic’s first blow, additional outbreaks impacted domestic tourism and manufacturing in the summer as new containment measures and lockdowns were implemented across the country.

As a result, China’s non-manufacturing PMI – which measures construction and service activity – dropped in August for the first time since the pandemic began, but rebounded in September to growth.

Consumer confidence has been hurt by default fears surrounding Chinese real estate behemoth Evergrande, which is mired in a $300 billion debt quagmire, as the government strives to prevent financial risk from spreading to the rest of the property sector.

The dismal PMI, according to Zhiwei Zhang, chief economist at Pinpoint Asset Management, will act as a “alert” for. Brief News from Washington Newsday.