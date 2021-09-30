For the First Time Since February 2020, China Factory Activity Contracts.

Chinese factory activity fell to its lowest level since February 2020, when the economy was plagued by coronavirus lockdowns, according to government statistics released on Thursday, as the country grapples with waves of power outages and concerns about real estate instability.

The National Bureau of Statistics reported that the Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) – a crucial indicator of manufacturing activity in the world’s second-largest economy – fell to 49.6 from 50.1 in August.

Any figure below 50 suggests contraction, while anything above it shows growth.

It’s the first time China’s PMI has dropped since February of last year, when the country’s economy was hit hard by lengthy plant closures caused by the coronavirus outbreak.

Factory closures and power outages have already occurred in at least 17 provinces in recent months, a scenario aggravated by a scarcity of coal supply, which has resulted in sky-high pricing.

Some big banks have lowered their annual GDP forecasts for China as a result of the power outages and local government curbs on manufacturers to reduce energy consumption, affecting supply chains for foreign companies such as Apple and Tesla.

The PMI fell below the threshold, said to NBS senior statistician Zhao Qinghe, due to “the relatively low prosperity of energy-intensive industries.”

The figure fell short of Bloomberg analysts’ expectations for a small uptick following the successful containment of coronavirus infections.

While China’s economy has largely recovered from the pandemic’s initial blow, numerous outbreaks in recent months have affected domestic tourism and manufacturing, with significant swaths of the country shut down.

As a result, China’s non-manufacturing PMI – which measures construction and service activity – fell for the first time since the pandemic began in August, but rebounded in September to 53.2 from 47.5 the previous month.

Consumer confidence has been hurt by default fears surrounding Chinese property behemoth Evergrande, which is mired in a $300 billion debt quagmire, as the government strives to prevent financial risk from spreading to the rest of the property sector.

The weak PMI, according to Zhiwei Zhang, chief economist at Pinpoint Asset Management, will serve as a “alert” for the government.

“Without a change in government policy, economic growth in Q4 would certainly slow much more, and the pace of the slowdown may accelerate,” he warned.