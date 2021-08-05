For the First Time in Five Quarters, the Indonesian Economy Expands

Indonesia’s economy grew for the first time in more over a year in the second quarter, but analysts cautioned that the rebound could be short-lived as Covid-19 soars.

The Central Statistics Agency (BPS) reported Thursday that the largest economy in Southeast Asia gained 7.07 percent in the April-June quarter compared to the same period last year.

The amount is greater than the Central Bank of Indonesia’s forecast, which expected 6.75 percent growth.

The increase, the first in five quarters, was fueled by an increase in exports and imports, as well as increased activity among Indonesia’s trading partners.

“How we manage the health sector, comply with health protocols, and vaccinate people to achieve herd immunity is critical for the economy to continue to grow,” BPS chief Margo Yuwono said at a press conference.

Domestic consumption aided the recovery, with motorbike and automobile sales increasing 2.5 percent and 7.5 percent, respectively, during the first quarter.

Greater commercial activity and public mobility as a result of the lifting of pandemic restrictions aided the recovery, Yuwono stated.

However, researchers fear that as a viral outbreak sparked by the Delta variety wracks the country, Indonesia would struggle to maintain its growth.

In a statement, Gareth Leather, a senior Asia economist for Capital Economics, said, “Indonesia’s economy is struggling severely, with Q2 GDP figures revealing that the recovery lost some impetus even before the new rise in viral infections.”

More than 3.5 million infections and over 100,000 fatalities have been documented throughout the archipelago as a result of Covid-19, while official statistics are largely regarded to be an underestimate.

It has never conducted a complete lockdown, but in early July it imposed limitations on travel and non-essential commercial activity.

The country’s GDP shrank 2.07% last year, marking its first recession since the Asian financial crisis of 1997.

The central bank recently lowered its prediction for GDP growth in 2021 to between 3.5 and 4.3 percent.