For the final battle of the trilogy, Fury is the heaviest it’s ever been.

When WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury and challenger Deontay Wilder battle for the third time in Las Vegas on Saturday, they will be fighting at their heaviest weights ever.

At Friday’s weigh-in at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, defending champion Fury weighed in at 277 pounds (125.6 kg), while Wilder weighed in at 238 pounds.

Fury, who refused to remove his shirt as he stepped onto the scales, is four pounds heavier than he was when he knocked out Wilder in the seventh round in their second fight 20 months ago.

When Wilder tries to win his WBC title from the unbeaten Fury at the T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, he will be 37 pounds lighter than his opponent.

Wilder’s previous heaviest fighting weight was 231 pounds, which he weighed when he lost to Fury by knockout last year.

Both boxers were separated by security at Friday’s weigh-in, with Fury taunting Wilder with expletives and warnings of a grisly punishment.

When asked what his biggest weight ever meant, Fury said, “It signifies absolute obliteration of a dosser.”

“Total annihilation,” says the narrator. That’s how much 277 pounds means to me… Don’t worry, I’m going to place him in the Royal Infirmary after this fight.” “With him gravely hurt on the floor, smashed to bits, like he’s been ran over by an 18-wheeler truck,” Fury continued when asked how he expected the fight to proceed.

“His last complaint was that he had a shattered skull and an injured arm. I’m looking forward to Saturday night. I’m going to do a lot of damage to him. After the fight, he’ll be unrecognizable. I’ll butcher him and send him home.” Fury (30-0-1, 21 knockouts) downplayed the relevance of his fighting weight earlier this week, saying that he had prepared correctly.

“I’m not trying to lose weight; I’m just eating a lot,” Fury explained. “I’ve put in enough effort and that’s it. “I weigh in at whatever I weigh in at on the night,” the 33-year-old revealed.

However, Wilder’s supporters taunted Fury for failing to remove his t-shirt during Friday’s weigh-in, with one member of the challenger’s entourage saying angrily, “You fat, dude!”

In the meanwhile, Fury ridiculed Wilder’s choice to switch trainers after losing to the Briton last year.

Former heavyweight Malik Scott currently trains Wilder, who was knocked out in one round by Wilder in 2014.

"It's one shithouse teaching another how to be a shithouse."