For the children allegedly kidnapped by his Japanese wife, a French father goes on hunger strike.

A Frenchman in Japan who claims his children were kidnapped by their Japanese mother began a hunger strike in Tokyo on Saturday, hoping to draw public attention to his struggle to reconnect with his family.

“In the previous three years, I’ve given everything; I’ve lost my job, my home, and my funds. I’m 80 kilograms now, and I’m going to give it everything I’ve got till the very last gram,” Vincent Fichot told AFP as he sat outside a Tokyo train station near the new Olympic stadium.

Fichot, 39, who has lived in Japan for 15 years, said he will not end his hunger strike until his children, a six-year-old boy and a four-year-old girl, are returned to him.

“I want the French authorities to show me they are serious and that they truly want to defend my children, and that they would implement sanctions against Japan until Japan agrees to respect my children’s rights,” he stated if that doesn’t happen.

Fichot said that his wife had accused him of domestic violence in court, but that she afterwards “retracted” the accusation, and that the Japanese legal system now has “nothing to criticize me for,” he said.

He continued, “I’ve tried everything, I’ve tried to persuade my wife by telling her it’s not good for the kids.” “Right now, I have no idea if they are still alive.”

In Japan, where parental abductions are prevalent and generally supported by local authorities, joint custody of children in circumstances of divorce or separation is not lawful.

Although no official figures exist, human rights organizations believe that roughly 150,000 adolescents in the East Asian archipelago are forcefully removed from their parents each year.

Some binational children, such as those of Fichot, have turned to the French state and international agencies after hitting a brick wall with Japanese authorities.

He intends to continue his hunger strike at all hours of the day and night, and says he will flee if the cops chase him away.

Members of a Tokyo-based support group, which includes other foreign parents in similar situations, will bring him drinks, clothes, and assistance with charging his electronic devices.

Fichot also intends to broadcast a short daily video on his Facebook page to publicize his position and keep his followers informed about his physical state.

Emmanuel Macron, the French president, will arrive in Tokyo at the end of the month to attend the Olympic Games’ opening ceremony.

