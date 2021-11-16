For the 50th anniversary of the iconic breakfast sandwich, McDonald’s is offering 63 cent Egg McMuffins.

The legendary breakfast sandwich, the McDonald’s Egg McMuffin, will be available for 63 cents on the McDonald’s app on Thursday to commemorate the fast-food chain’s 50th anniversary.

“There’s no better opportunity for our fans to sample these twists for themselves than on Thursday, Nov. 18, when we’re selling the Egg McMuffin at a throwback price of 63 cents on the McDonald’s app,” reads a press release published ahead of Thursday’s promotion.

You know how much I adore an egg McMuffin! @McDonalds has informed me that on Thursday, November 18th, they will be offering 63 cent McMuffins on the app in honor of their 50th anniversary! pic.twitter.com/4UnYNS6JSOMcDonald’s is offering the Egg McMuffin for 63 cents on its app on Thursday, Nov. 18, during breakfast hours. https://t.co/Yd4EN09lke In the statement, Molly McKenna, McDonald’s senior director of brand communications, stated, “The Egg McMuffin, the first-ever quick service restaurant breakfast sandwich, joined the McDonald’s menu in 1971 in Santa Barbara, California, and consumers have been getting creative with it ever since.”

Customers may “hack” their Egg McMuffin with anything they desire, including cheese, bacon, chicken, and tomatoes, using the app. Another option is to use hashbrowns instead of muffins.

Herb Peterson created the legendary sandwich in 1971, and it first appeared in 1972 after Peterson had a concept for an eggs benedict-inspired delicacy. In 1975, the sandwich was made available countrywide. The fast-food behemoth’s new campaign follows on the heels of Taco Bell’s month-long promotion of free breakfast burritos. McDonald’s app is responsible for 20% of the company’s sales.