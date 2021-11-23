For Thanksgiving Weekend, Tesla is giving you free charging hours: Here’s How To Get Them.

Tesla (TSLA) is offering a discount to Tesla drivers who charge their electric vehicles during non-peak hours at its Supercharger charging stations in California, in order to alleviate the backlog.

Throughout the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, the electric carmaker is offering free charging hours at dozens of charging stations throughout California, as well as a location in Nevada.

Avoid the crowds this Thanksgiving by charging for free at Superchargers along key California highways during off-peak hours.

Tesla’s free charging promotion is available at the following locations:

Thanksgiving weekend is known for being one of the busiest travel weekends of the year. The American Automobile Association expects that 53.4 million people will travel for Thanksgiving this year, up 13% from 2020.

Tesla’s stock was trading at $1,080.13 at 1:25 p.m. ET on Tuesday, down $76.74, or 6.63 percent.