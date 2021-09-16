For tens of thousands of migrants, Mexico City has become a “prison.”

Thousands of migrants en route to the United States are desperate to get out of what they describe as a massive open-air prison in southern Mexico.

“It’s a nightmare here. Fanfant Filmonor, a Haitian who arrived in Tapachula two weeks ago from Brazil, where he spent three years before losing his job, described himself as “stuck with no way out.”

The migrants require permits in order to escape deportation and continue their journey, but some have been waiting for months and are growing increasingly despondent.

According to the National Migration Institute, Mexican police have arrested more than 147,000 undocumented migrants so far this year, three times more than in the same period last year.

Migrants from Guatemala continue to flow over the border, especially since US President Joe Biden assumed office promising a more humanitarian approach to immigration.

Many, however, come to a halt in Tapachula, which human rights campaigner Luis Garcia of the Center for Human Dignification has dubbed “the Americas’ largest immigration prison.”

Filmonor has already passed through ten nations on his way to Mexico, and he isn’t ready to give up just yet.

“I’m not going to be able to stay here.” I don’t have a job or any paperwork. They won’t let me stay here. Nobody is going to be able to stop me,” the 30-year-old said to AFP.

He has a bus ticket to Monterrey, Mexico’s northernmost city, and intends to attempt to cross the border if he is not apprehended along the route.

The gates and exits of Tapachula, in the state of Chiapas, are closely monitored by the police and military, making it nearly impossible for unauthorized foreigners to depart.

Migrants swarm the city’s main square, money transfer offices where they collect payments provided by family, walkways, and any other place where they may get some relief from the oppressive heat.

Domingue Paul, a 40-year-old Haitian who arrived a month ago from Chile, where he had spent the previous five years, expressed his desire to join a sister in the United States.

“However, if I can find work, I’ll stay here,” he remarked.

After a devastating earthquake struck Haiti in 2010, killing an estimated 200,000 people, many Haitians were welcomed by South American countries.

Finding job and renewing their residency permits, on the other hand, has become tough for those migrants who are now pursuing the American dream.

While he tries to arrange an appointment with the Mexican Commission for Refugee Assistance, Paul, his partner, and their two little children are surviving on money supplied by his sister.

A flood of information has deluged the organization.