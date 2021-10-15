For some, Halloween may be pumpkin-less due to a scarcity and high prices.

Due to weather challenges, transportation issues, and a widespread fungus that has afflicted various sections of the country, the traditional symbol of Halloween may be absent this season.

Pumpkin prices have risen since 2020, according to data from the United States Department of Agriculture.

According to USDA data, a jack-o’-lantern pumpkin, also known as a Howden pumpkin, was selling for $5.17 in the second week of September, up 7% from the same period last year at $4.83.

According to the USDA, Illinois, California, Indiana, Michigan, Texas, and Virginia are the top pumpkin-producing states, with more than 1 billion pumpkins grown in the six states combined.

According to KSDK, an NBC station in St. Louis, Missouri, Illinois, which produces 80 to 90 percent of the country’s pumpkins, may not have as good a harvest this year since a fungus has taken over some of the crop.

“When you’re ready for Thanksgiving and you’re looking for that canned pumpkin, or if you’re trying to buy it right now, you might not find the canned pumpkin on the shelf,” University of Illinois Crop Scientist Dr. Mohammad Babadoost told KSDK.

Weather has hampered pumpkin harvests in other parts of the country.

Droughts in California are harming crops, while migratory birds and viruses in some areas are lowering pumpkin harvest levels, according to WKRN, an ABC station in Nashville, Tennessee.

Lyra Marble, proprietor of Mr. Bones Pumpkin Patch in Culver City, California, told WKRN, “Overall, it’s not good.” “This is the most difficult year I’ve ever seen for pumpkins cultivated in California.” Other states experiencing pumpkin shortages have reported shortages, with speciality pumpkins commanding a higher price.

Marty Martinez of California’s Orchard Nursery told KGO, an ABC station in San Francisco, that “in certain situations, costs have doubled.” “Especially for the white ones that are unique. They’re not always easy to get by.” Other challenges facing pumpkin growers include a labor shortage and COVID-related transportation delays, according to Good Morning America.

According to the National Retail Federation, carving a pumpkin is part of 44 percent of Americans’ Halloween plans.