For security reasons, the new Hong Kong will censor old films.

In the latest blow to the city’s cultural freedoms, Hong Kong passed a strengthened film censorship law on Wednesday, authorizing authorities to ban prior films for “national security” risks and imposing harsher penalties for any violations.

After massive and often violent democratic protests erupted in Beijing two years ago, authorities launched a broad crackdown to root out the city’s opponents.

Since then, a new security law enforced by China and an official campaign entitled “Patriots Rule Hong Kong” have criminalized much dissent and suffocated the democracy movement.

Authorities have attempted to purify a number of cultural domains, including films and documentaries.

The city announced in June that any future films would be censored for anything that violated the security law.

However, a law passed by the city’s assembly on Wednesday — a body that currently has no opposition — allows for a review of any titles that have previously been approved.

It gives Hong Kong’s top secretary the authority to cancel a film’s screening license if it is deemed “contrary to the interests of national security.”

The maximum penalty for displaying an illegal film has been increased to three years in prison and a fine of HK$1 million ($130,000).

Without a warrant, film censorship inspectors can enter and check any location suspected of showing illegal films, and titles deemed a security concern will not be able to appeal through the usual routes.

Instead, they’ll have to file a judicial review in Hong Kong’s courts, which would be a lengthy and costly process.

Pro-Beijing legislators chastised the administration for failing to include online streaming providers in the current phrasing, implying that Netflix, HBO, and Amazon may be excluded from the new laws.

In response, Commerce Secretary Edward Yau stated that the new national security statute encompassed all screenings, both physical and online.

The security law makes it illegal to engage in secession, subversion, terrorism, or coordination with foreign forces, according to authorities.

The new censorship restrictions move Hong Kong closer to the Chinese mainland, where films are carefully scrutinized and just a few Western films or documentaries are released commercially each year.

Hong Kong has always had a vibrant film industry, and Cantonese cinema was world-class for much of the twentieth century.

Although the city still has some important studios, a few well-known filmmakers, and a strong indie culture, new political red lines are being painted every month.

One film director has claimed that she has shelved her project since the new guidelines were established.