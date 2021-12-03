For Paris 2024, the French are concerned about the Chinese Alibaba Cloud.

The participation of Alibaba Group as a “global partner” of the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris has provoked a tussle behind the scenes to prevent it from hosting and accessing sensitive data.

“There is a fight,” said Guillaume Poupard, director general of the National Agency for the Security of Information Systems (ANSSI), before adding that it was “complex.”

“We’re battling it out and saying that this isn’t possible for security reasons, including personal data,” he said, declining to elaborate.

Alibaba, once a symbol of China’s digital prosperity but now a target of Chinese authorities, is one of the IOC’s 13 “global partners.”

The relationship began during the 2018 Winter Olympics in PyeongChang. The possibility that the corporation may host numerous vital apps in its cloud is raising alarms in the closed world of French IT security, which adheres to the principle of digital sovereignty.

So, what exactly is the issue?

According to individuals acquainted with the situation, the Alibaba cloud will store the personal and contact information of the tens of thousands of people who have been accredited for the Games.

Data from authorities, such as the police, would be included, which would be difficult for the French Interior Ministry to accept.

Ziad Khoury, the national coordinator of security for the 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games, did not comment on the matter during a round table organized by the European circle of information systems security in mid-September, but did mention “exchanges in the following days.”

Khoury, who reports to the interior minister, said, “It’s a really delicate matter.”

“With the Olympic world, we’ll have to delve deeper into it very soon to understand a little how we can work with all the constraints.”

Since then, there hasn’t been a word. There was no mention of these “exchanges” or the extent of the “fight” that Anssi mentioned a month later.

“Yes, there is an Alibaba problem,” a ministry adviser agrees, but the government remains tight-lipped about the situation.

The French Ministry of Digital Affairs mentions an interministerial delegation meeting with the Olympics, but refuses to discuss anything at this time.

“With regard to the gathering, processing, and hosting of certified data, the work is still in progress and is the subject of particular discussions with the authorities,” the Paris 2024 organizing committee (COJO) informed AFP.

The organising committee's apps, including its website, are also hosted by Alibaba, however this does not extend.