For Parents’ Peace of Mind, Here Are 7 Phone Tracking Apps.

You probably have no idea what social networking app your child is using at any given time. When you lose track of them, especially once they return to school, this might be a problem. Consider using some of the applications and device trackers listed below to keep track of your children’s whereabouts and give additional safety features.

App Life360

If your child is like many others, you’ve already purchased a phone for him or her. On that phone, install the Life360 app and create a private, invite-only family circle. That means you have complete control over who has access to the app, as well as the ability to watch your child’s travels and personalize location alerts. You, your child, and others in your circle can also use the app to send silent alarms to each other, the police, and other emergency contacts. You can choose from a variety of plans to best meet your family’s needs.

One reviewer stated, “This is hands down the greatest and most important app on our phones.” “As a long-time Life 360 user, I can’t say enough good things about this app.”

Purchases begin at $4.17 per month on the company’s website.

Parental Controls in Circle Home Plus

Choose Circle Home Plus Parental Controls, download the Circle Parental Controls App, connect it to your Wi-Fi network, and manage your entire family’s connected devices. A 24/7 support system with live agents, location tracking, and regulated bedtimes that limit screen time are just a few of the many features.

One Amazon reviewer noted, “The customization capabilities were wonderful to set up separate settings for my 6-year-old versus my 9-year-old.” “I also appreciate being able to interrupt their screen time whenever and whenever I want.”

Purchase a device and a three-month subscription for $69 on the company’s website.

FamiGuard

Another program for your child’s phone, FamiGuard, provides location tracking and other security features. You can track your child’s phone location in real time, create a safe zone for them, limit their screen time, filter website material, and block apps and games. It even sends out email notifications.

One Amazon reviewer stated, “Easy to use, full control over what we need.” “It comes highly recommended.”

Purchase a one-month subscription for $12.99 on the company’s website.

Find My Children

On your child’s phone, download the Find My Kids app. This is a condensed version of the information.