For outgoing Honduran President Hernandez, the stakes are high.

When Juan Orlando Hernandez’s scandal-plagued presidency in Honduras ends in January, he will lose the immunity from prosecution that the position provided him.

Nasry Asfuera, a presidential candidate for his National Party (PN), has conceded defeat to Xiomara Castro, a communist who will be sworn in as her country’s first female president in less than two months.

Hernandez, 53, previously stated to AFP that he plans to “move away from public life” to write his memoirs.

Hernandez, on the other hand, is accused by US authorities of safeguarding drug traffickers in exchange for bribes.

“He’s been under investigation since 2004,” Ernesto Paz Aguilar, a former foreign minister, said AFP. “He bears the risk of (the US) requesting his extradition.”

Tony, a former PN politician, is already serving a life term for cocaine trafficking in the United States.

“The basic rule is that the US takes no action against presidents,” Paz Aguilar explained.

“There is no formal accusation” in the United States, but “he was cited as a co-conspirator in his brother’s case,” according to Reina Rivera, a human rights activist and expert.

Until recently, the United States had been a loyal and close ally.

Despite the fact that the opposition and international observers questioned Hernandez’s re-election in 2017, the United States was the first to congratulate him.

Washington praised his efforts to combat drug trafficking, and he assisted in the extradition of numerous drug lords to stand prosecution in the United States.

However, a number of them afterwards accused Hernandez of being involved in the illegal activity.

He disputes this, claiming that the charges are motivated by “vengeance.”

If US prosecutors file charges against Hernandez, Castro, who has called him a “narco-dictator,” is unlikely to defend him.

“One way out (of extradition) would be if they opened a trial here… a person cannot be extradited if they have an ongoing trial in Honduras,” Rivera explained.

Honduran prosecutors said Hernandez’s 2013 election campaign benefited from embezzled cash in a case that has now been forgotten.

The opposition, on the other hand, has accused him of corruption in connection with the procurement of infrastructure and supplies to combat the coronavirus outbreak.

Hernandez is not expected to face trial in Honduras or elsewhere.

Kenia Maldonado, 32, a street vendor, stated, “If he committed crimes, he needs to pay for them.”

“The difficulty is that there are no laws here, and no one can harm him.” “There are laws for the poor, but there are none for the wealthy.” Hernandez will not be extradited, according to Oscar Edmundo Arzu, 59.

"How could he have been unaware of his brother's involvement?"