For National Cheese Curd Day, Culver’s offers a Cheesy CurderBurger.

Culver’s has added a new cheese curd-inspired burger to its menu – the CurderBurger – for one day only.

The burger will be offered in limited quantities for National Cheese Curd Day on Friday. It comes with a Deluxe ButterBurger topped with a “crown of golden fried cheese,” which is a mix of yellow and white cheddar cheese curds seasoned with crispy bread crumbs.

“The cheese crown gives a toasty, buttery crunch and creamy cheddar in every bite,” says Culver’s.

National Cheese Curd Day was founded by Culver’s, so it’s only natural that the CurderBurger was released on that day. Along with its ButterBurgers and frozen custard, the Wisconsin-based restaurant specializes in selling cheese curds.

The CurderBurger, on the other hand, began as an April Fool’s Day joke earlier this year, with a fictitious burger that became a reality this year because to fan pleas.

“We knew we had to make the CurderBurger a reality when we observed guests’ passionate reactions to the April Fools’ Day post,” Quinn Adkins, Culver’s director of menu development, said in a statement. “This burger provides them exactly what they want and is the ideal way to commemorate the world’s cheesiest holiday.” While supplies last, the CurderBurger will be available at Culver’s 808 locations in the United States. Customers can use the restaurant locator at culvers.com/locator to find the nearest Culver’s.

Customers who purchase a CurderBurger by October 22 will be entered to win a limited-edition Culver’s T-shirt if they post a photo of themselves eating the burger to culvers.com/curderburger.