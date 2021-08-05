For Latin America, Sputnik V: From Vaccine Hope to Frustration

The Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine, produced and licensed in Russia, was the first to arrive in Argentina in December 2020, bringing relief to Latin American countries that had been on the waiting list for vaccines developed and approved in the West.

Despite the vaccine’s failure to get UN approval, it has been adopted by approximately a dozen nations in the region – but, eight months later, a critical scarcity of the second dosage is weighing hard on governments with few options.

Sputnik V vaccination, developed by the Russian institute Gamaleya, requires two doses that are not interchangeable and cannot be blended with other vaccines.

“I feel misled, that it is a hoax,” Noreyda Hernandez, a 66-year-old teacher, told AFP after being disappointed at a vaccination center in Maracaibo, Venezuela, where there were no pills for those who needed them.

Similar images may be seen in Bolivia, where elderly people arrive at clinics only to be told that the second dose has been “postponed until further notice.”

“We’re weary of coming back and getting the same response: ‘The government must say.’ But, if the government doesn’t know anything, what can it say?” In La Paz, German Alarcon, 70, told AFP.

Last August, Russia registered Sputnik V before of large-scale clinical trials, raising concerns among specialists about the rushed process.

In a paper published in the prestigious medical magazine The Lancet, the vaccination was certified safe and efficient in over 90% of cases, restoring faith in Russia’s vaccine.

The current issue is one of production.

Latin American countries that chose Sputnik – many of which began by immunizing the elderly, health professionals, and other vulnerable people – have elected to extend the time between the first and second doses from 21 to 90 days.

Even so, there aren’t enough.

Josefina Bermudez, 72, of Buenos Aires, stated, “I had the Sputnik vaccine on April 21 and I’m still waiting for the second dose.”

She found it humorous that her grandson, who is not a priority at 25 years old, has already received his two doses – from Sinopharm in China.

Argentina threatened to cancel its contract with Russia last month after its president and deputy received Sputnik in a public display of confidence.

According to the administration, the country of 45 million people had signed a deal for 30 million Sputnik V dosages, of which it had received fewer than half.

Argentina is one of them. Brief News from Washington Newsday.