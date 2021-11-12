For interfering in Ethiopia, the US imposes sanctions on Eritrea’s military and ruling party.

The US imposed sanctions on Eritrea’s military and governing party on Friday, accusing them of supporting Ethiopia’s northern Tigray region’s civil war.

The sanctions were aimed at the Eritrean Defense Force and the People’s Front for Democracy and Justice, which is led by Eritrean President Isaias Afwerki.

Abraha Kassa Nemariam, the chairman of the Eritrean National Security Office; the Hidri Trust, the People’s Front’s holding business; and Hagos Ghebrehiwet Kidan, an economic counselor for the party, were also banned.

Since a dispute erupted in the Tigray region in 2020, Eritrean military have been involved, fanning the bloodshed, according to the US Treasury.

“During the conflict, Eritrean forces operated throughout Ethiopia and were responsible for killings, plundering, and sexual assaults,” it stated in a statement.

The EDF and the People’s Front were accused of contributing to the situation and impeding efforts to negotiate a ceasefire or peace agreement, according to the statement.

According to the report, EDF soldiers have dressed up in ancient Ethiopian military uniforms, blocked essential humanitarian routes, and threatened workers at a key northern Ethiopian hospital.

“We condemn Eritrean actors’ persistent engagement in the unrest in northern Ethiopia, which has weakened the state’s stability and integrity and resulted in a humanitarian calamity,” said Andrea Gacki, the Treasury Department’s sanctions office director.

President Joe Biden issued an executive order about four weeks ago enabling punitive action against people and entities contributing to Ethiopia’s humanitarian disaster.

Prior to it, on August 23, the US slapped sanctions on EDF Chief of Staff General Filipos Woldeyohannes for “severe human rights abuse” by his forces in Tigray.