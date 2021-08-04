For Indoor Public Spaces, New York City Will Require Proof Of Vaccination

As of Aug. 16, New York Mayor Bill de Blasio announced that evidence of vaccination will be required to enter indoor public areas such as restaurants, gyms, and movie theaters.

To give businesses time to acclimate to the new standards, the new rule will go into full effect on September 13th. This notification is intended to encourage individuals to become vaccinated.

“I want you to envision, when you hear those words, that someone who is vaccinated can do all the fantastic things that are accessible in our city,” De Blasio said at a press conference.

People may verify they are vaccinated, according to De Blasio, by utilizing the city’s recently released NYC Covid Safe app, the state’s Excelsior Pass, or by producing their paper vaccination card or a copy of their official vaccination record.

The city and state app is available for download on the Apple and Android app stores for individuals who prefer the convenience of their phones.

The key difference between the Excelsior Pass and the COVID Safe apps is that the former checks the state’s immunization database, whereas the latter just retains a photo of a person’s vaccination card.

In a tweet, New York City Councilmember Mark D. Lavine notes that Excelsior can help prevent fraud, but it won’t help people who got vaccinated out of state or whose identity is incorrect on their official record.

It “doesn’t communicate with any outside databases,” according to Lavine, including the Excelsior.

“This will assuage some people’s privacy concerns – particularly among unauthorized immigrants,” Levine noted.

The city has yet to say how the demand for proof of vaccination will affect those who qualify for medical or religious exemptions.

Children under the age of 12 who are still not eligible for the vaccine can attend restaurants with vaccinated adults if they are masked, according to De Blasio.

De Blasio stated, “The only reason we’re experiencing this recovery is immunization.” “All right, now is the moment. And this [vaccination proof]will deliver that message loud and clear.”