For hurling stones at Trudeau, a Canadian has been charged with assault.

According to authorities, a 25-year-old Canadian man was charged with assault with a weapon after reportedly hurling stones at Prime Minister Justin Trudeau as he left a campaign event.

Shane Marshall appeared in court on Saturday in London, Ontario, a location southwest of Toronto where Trudeau was boarding his campaign bus on Monday when the incident occurred.

Trudeau, who was unharmed, claimed he had “felt some of the gravel” and that it was “completely unacceptable” for anyone to throw items and put people in danger at a political rally. His opponents were equally outraged by the episode.

On the campaign tour ahead of the September 20 snap elections, Trudeau has confronted demonstrators outraged over proposed forced coronavirus vaccines and other crisis measures.

Another demonstrator was arrested on Friday for allegedly threatening Trudeau at a demonstration in Cambridge, Ontario.

Marshall is scheduled to appear in court again on October 6.

Trudeau, who is seeking re-election for a third term, is now tied with Conservative leader Erin O’Toole in the polls.