For Global Banks And Financial Firms, China’s Anti-Sanctions Law For Hong Kong Creates Uncertainty.

The Chinese government’s anti-sanctions law, which was approved in June and is set to be enforced in Hong Kong, struck alarm bells and constituted the latest development amid rising tensions between China and the United States. The law was passed when the United States imposed numerous fresh rounds of economic penalties against China, which has responded by putting new security controls and anti-sanctions lists on individuals and enterprises operating within the country.

However, the Chinese government recently announced that the new rule would not be implemented in Hong Kong…at least for the time being. This has brought temporary relief to corporations and financial institutions from all over the world, but the proposed law’s political and economic repercussions (and the awareness that it may still be adopted in Hong Kong in the future) are already being felt.

In this article, we’ll look at the specifics of the anti-sanctions law, why China decided to defer enforcing it against Hong Kong for the time being, and how it represents the Chinese government’s overarching policy of “long-arm” jurisdiction in the ongoing trade war between the world’s two largest economies.

The wide Chinese anti-sanctions law was enacted in reaction to sanctions imposed by the US, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the European Union against China. Following China’s highly criticised suppression of democratic elections in Hong Kong and mass imprisonment of Muslims in the Xinjiang area, these sanctions were imposed.

The new law, which went into effect in June, intended to protect “national sovereignty, security, and development interests.” It gave the Chinese government the legal authority to take action against foreign organizations (or even individuals) that engaged in “discriminatory restrictive measures that contravene international laws and basic standards,” as Beijing defined them. To put it another way, foreign companies operating in China may face sanctions if they continue to comply with foreign country rules that the Chinese government deems to be harmful to its own interests.

To put it gently, the actual intricacies of what this law means for companies and firms are a little hazy. Could, for example, Canadian corporations operating in China and attempting to comply with the PIPEDA (Personal Information Protection and Electronic Documents Act) end up compromising the Chinese government's 'developmental interests'?