For Genocide Case, Facebook Has Been Ordered To Publish Anti-Rohingya Posts.

A US judge has ordered Facebook to reinstate posts that were taken down due to their role in encouraging government-sanctioned violence against Myanmar’s Rohingya minority.

Judge Zia Faruqui of the Washington DC district court chastised the firm in his order on Wednesday for refusing to hand over the details to countries pursuing a case against Myanmar at the International Court of Justice.

On the basis of US privacy rules, Facebook had delayed disclosing the content.

However, the judge determined that the deleted posts would not be protected under the user’s personal communications protections.

Faruqui noted in his judgement that “locking away the requested content would be throwing away the potential to comprehend how deception begat genocide,” and that “Facebook taking up the banner of privacy rights is loaded with irony.”

Facebook has been accused of being reluctant to respond to abusive messages depicting Myanmar’s Rohingya Muslims as second-class citizens, thereby bolstering support for a military campaign that led more than 740,000 Rohingya Muslims to flee the nation in 2017.

In August 2018, UN investigators demanded that Myanmar’s army leader and five other top military officers be investigated and prosecuted for genocide, crimes against humanity, and war crimes.

The top generals were banned from Facebook on the same day.

The Gambia has filed a complaint with the United Nations’ top court in The Hague, accusing Myanmar of violating the 1948 UN genocide convention.

The Gambia, in a statement titled “The Gambia Beats Facebook,” hailed the decision as a victory in its battle against Myanmar.

Facebook said on Thursday that it was examining the judge’s judgment and that it had submitted voluntary disclosures to the United Nations Human Rights Council’s Independent Investigative Mechanism for Myanmar (IIMM), which is gathering and analyzing evidence of serious international crimes in Myanmar.

“We’re taking a look at this choice. In a statement, a Facebook spokeswoman said, “We remain shocked by the atrocities done against the Rohingya people in Myanmar and support justice for international crimes.”

“We’ve committed to providing authorities with pertinent information, and we’ve made voluntary, legitimate disclosures to the IIMM over the past year and will continue to do so as the case against Myanmar progresses.”