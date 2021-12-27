For Gazans, Christmas in Bethlehem is a double blessing.

Milad Ayyad had not traveled outside of the Israeli-blockaded Gaza Strip since he was ten years old, but he received a “priceless” present of a trip to Bethlehem for Christmas this year.

Israeli authorities issued Ayyad, now 30, a blue slip permitting him to visit the biblical birthplace of Jesus Christ the day before Christmas Eve.

“It’s a huge thrill to (finally) acquire a permit,” Ayyad told AFP, adding that he had been trying to get one for years without success.

“For a long time, I’ve wanted to go to Bethlehem to celebrate (Christmas) with my relatives, whom I haven’t seen in years.”

He is one of 500 Christians from Gaza who have been granted permission by Israeli officials to spend the holidays in the occupied West Bank this year.

The permission to leave the impoverished Gaza Strip, which Israel has been blockading for 15 years, arrived too late for him to travel on Christmas Day.

Ayyad, like other Christian Gazans, is a Greek Orthodox Christian who celebrates Christmas Day on January 7, which means he can still expect more holiday cheer.

“The celebrations in Bethlehem, the city of peace,” remarked Ayyad, a history student whose first name means “birth.”

“They can’t be compared to those in Gaza, where the only thing that happens is a mass behind the church gates.”

He claimed that, in contrast to war-torn Gaza, Bethlehem is “full of joy… even its streets have more vitality than Gaza.”

For years, the number of Christians in Gaza has been declining, with many of them emigrating, particularly since Hamas assumed power in 2007.

According to local church officials, the enclave now has only approximately 1,000 Christians, down from 7,000 in 2007.

Ayyad’s voyage appeared to be fraught with danger till the very last moment.

To begin with, Israel’s officials had given no indication as to when the permit would be issued, leaving the situation unknown. He next had to call his uncle in Beit Sahur, a town near Bethlehem, to make sure he was ready to greet him at his home.

Following that, he planned his trip to Israel’s Erez crossing point, a task that required steely nerves to get through the gigantic ultra-secure barrier that resembled an airport terminal.

His greatest obstacle, though, was persuading his father, Suhail Ayyad, that he could undertake the trip alone.

“I treat my sons as though they were my children. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.