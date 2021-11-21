For Egypt’s business, billionaire Sawiris wants a ‘Level Playing Field.’

With an estimated fortune of over $3 billion, Naguib Sawiris, one of Africa’s wealthiest men, has warned that the Egyptian government’s engagement in the private sector creates an unequal playing field.

“Government-owned or military-affiliated companies do not pay taxes or customs,” Sawiris told AFP from his family’s luxurious hotel in the Red Sea resort town of El-Gouna.

“Of course, we can’t do that, so the competition is unfair from the start.”

“The state must be a regulator of economic activity, not an owner,” the outspoken 67-year-old, Egypt’s second-richest man behind his own brother, Nassef, stated.

President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, a veteran army general, has embarked on enormous national infrastructure projects since taking office in 2014, with a new capital in the desert serving as the centerpiece of his urban vision.

Under his leadership, the military’s economic reach has expanded, cooperating with companies like Orascom, which is owned by the Sawiris family.

For decades, Egypt’s army has played a crucial, if shadowy, role in the country’s economy, producing everything from washing machines to macaroni, as well as building roads and running petrol stations.

Its financial interests are not publicly disclosed in any official figures.

“Recent government spending on infrastructure, such as new motorways and the new capital… and the private sector is building these projects,” Sawiris remarked.

The magnate cautioned, though, that “you can’t rely on the state forever” to keep the country’s economy afloat.

“There is still government competition, so foreign investors are a little hesitant.” When I see government firms (in the race), I don’t even bid because it’s not an equal playing field.” Sawiris, a scion of Egypt’s wealthiest family, made his fortune in the telecommunications industry by investing in mobile networks in Bangladesh, Iraq, and Pakistan.

Orascom holds North Korea’s only active telecoms license and is responsible for the regime’s single mobile network, Koryolink.

Sawiris created the liberal Free Egyptians party, betting on the freedoms that emerged after Egypt’s 2011 revolution, which toppled long-time tyrant Hosni Mubarak.

“After the January 25 revolution, we had hope in the youth, but they declared they didn’t want to create a political party.” He stated, “They were more interested in overthrowing the dictatorship — and then what?”

“It’ll only come back,” says the narrator.

Human rights organizations have condemned Sisi’s harsh reign, accusing him of cracking down on opposition.

Sawiris remained tight-lipped regarding the current political situation.

