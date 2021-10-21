For Cultural Naked Truth, Vienna Museums Turn To OnlyFans.

Viennese institutions are displaying a naked paleolithic Venus and other works of art deemed suggestive on the OnlyFans website, which is known for hosting graphic content, after social media networks censored them.

Since its inception last month, the OnlyFans account has attracted hundreds of subscribers, proving to be a brilliant publicity coup by Vienna’s tourist bureau.

However, the action is primarily intended to “create a discourse about censorship in the arts and the role of algorithms and social networks in the arts,” according to Norbert Kettner, the office’s director.

According to Kettner, the concept sprang from museums’ frustrations with the “difficulties they have while promoting exhibitions” as a result of the rigorous criteria certain social media platforms apply to determine what constitutes pornographic content.

The prehistoric “Venus of Willendorf” figurine on display in Vienna’s Natural History Museum, considered a masterpiece of the paleolithic age, was censored by Facebook in 2018.

The decision was dubbed “bizarre” by Kettner, and Facebook eventually apologized for the “mistake.”

According to Klaus Pokorny, spokesman for the city’s Leopold Museum, “it seems almost weird or even silly” that the nude body is still a source of contention.

“It should be quite natural,” he continues, “but it isn’t.”

The museum houses a significant collection of early twentieth-century painter Egon Schiele’s work, which is frequently censored on social media.

The Albertina, another of Vienna’s top art attractions, contains paintings in its current exhibition dedicated to Italian artist Amadeo Modigliani that have been deemed too “explicit” by some sites.

Such instances, according to Pokorny, have “forced” museums to consider other options.

“We didn’t want to register an account on OnlyFans… but it had to happen because the most well-known international platforms like TikTok, Facebook, and Instagram refused to accept our work,” he explains.

According to Kettner, “we are pretty much the same as 100 years ago” when it comes to taboos around the human body.

Thomas Schlesser, art historian and head of the Hartung-Bergman Foundation in France, calls the OnlyFans account a “shrewd” decision.

He told AFP that this implies “the work regains the provocative or even erotic nature that they may have had when they were first developed.”

According to Kettner, the problem extends far beyond the canon of fine art.

“Many young artists rely on their internet outlets, and many of them are already thinking: what can I post there?” he says, warning that this can lead to “unconscious self-censorship.”

