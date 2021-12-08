For businesses in Northern Ireland, Brexit is both a boon and a curse.

Black and green boxes of ventilation systems headed for Poland are stacked high in a facility in Dunmurry, on the outskirts of Belfast, each bearing the European energy badge.

Despite the UK’s exit from the EU and disagreements over post-Brexit business arrangements in Northern Ireland, the EU member state is Brookvent’s largest market.

Northern Irish businesses, unlike the rest of the UK, still have a foot in the European single market.

“We’re in a unique position,” Brookvent managing director Declan Gormley told AFP. “Having a foot in both camps is a huge competitive advantage.”

Since January, the Northern Ireland Protocol, which governs trade in the British province while also acknowledging its unique status, has been a thorn in the side of EU-UK ties.

The accord aims to avoid the reintroduction of a physical border with Ireland, which was a fundamental feature of the 1998 peace agreement that ended violence in Northern Ireland over British rule.

Checks on products entering Northern Ireland from mainland Great Britain were agreed to prevent unchecked items from entering the single market via EU member Ireland.

Pro-British unionist parties, on the other hand, are concerned that it will widen a wedge between Northern Ireland and the rest of the UK, bringing the republican objective of a united Ireland closer to reality.

However, for Northern Irish enterprises exporting to the EU, it gives them an advantage over their English, Scottish, and Welsh counterparts.

Gormley stated, “We have access to a market of almost half a billion people.”

Competitors in the UK, on the other hand, are limited to a domestic market of 70 million people and must jump through “administrative hoops” to trade with the EU, he noted.

“We don’t have those problems,” he continued, “so clearly that is a major advantage.”

Brookvent’s viewpoint is not unusual: Manufacturing NI’s Stephen Kelly claims that 80 percent of the province’s manufacturing sector supports the protocol.

Those who are opposed are those who have no EU trading relations and exclusively transport goods back and forth over the Irish Sea from the United Kingdom.

Increased customs controls have resulted in extra paperwork for those businesses after Brexit went into force on January 1 this year.

Initially, there were empty shelves and shortages in Northern Ireland, requiring the UK government in London to extend grace periods for key supplies, such as food and medications.

The opposition is obvious around the port of Larne, one of the region’s commercial entrances. “No Irish Sea Border” and “EU Hands Off Ulster” are among the signs.

