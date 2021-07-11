For billionaire Richard Branson, space is the final frontier.

Richard Branson, who is known for his thrill-seeking lifestyle and publicity stunts as well as his massive corporate empire, can now cross “astronaut” off his bucket list after completing his maiden spaceflight.

His mother Eve, who died of Covid-19 in January, attributed his ambition and passion for adventure to the outspoken “Star Trek” fan.

“Dear Mother, you always encouraged me to aim for the stars. In a video tribute that broadcast before the VSS Unity spaceplane took off on Sunday, he added, “Well, I chose my own twisting course, but I always knew to follow your guidance.”

According to Forbes magazine, the Virgin Group CEO’s net worth is $5.7 billion (?4.1 billion, 4.8 billion euros). He got his first wealth in the record industry in the 1970s.

Since then, the 70-year-old Londoner has built a string of profitable businesses in industries as disparate as railways and mobile phones, as well as Virgin Atlantic airlines.

However, there have been numerous blunders.

A brief foray into Formula One racing, a foray into the soft drink business with Virgin Cola, and a wedding enterprise named Virgin Bride, which some claimed only existed because of the name, are among his flops.

Branson was believed to be a below-average student with dyslexia, who was told by his headmaster at a private school in southern England that he would either go to prison or become a millionaire.

He founded Virgin Records at the age of 20 and made his first million pounds three years later, followed by the purchase of his own Caribbean island a few years later.

The album “Tubular Bells,” a 1973 instrumental album by British musician Mike Oldfield, was the label’s breakthrough, selling millions of copies.

His mother worked as a flight attendant, thus he may have been following in the footsteps of his mother when he founded his airline in 1984.

However, many people have been irritated by his business tactics and media stunts since then.

In 2006, it was revealed that Virgin Atlantic and British Airways had engaged in price fixing, but his company was spared penalties since it had alerted authorities.

Last year, despite having paid no income tax in the UK for more than a decade, Branson requested the British government for?500 million to help Virgin Atlantic withstand the economic consequences of the Covid shutdown.

He was accused of “milking the system” by politicians.

A columnist for The Guardian newspaper compared Branson to Julian Assange, the creator of Wikileaks, in 2012, saying that “both feel the world revolves around them.”

