For Amazon, Walmart and Target are rewriting the rules of retailing.

There was a time when Walmart, Target, and small neighborhood stores were the retail universe’s epicenters. Then Amazon arrived to revolutionize retailing. The online retail behemoth has a huge advantage over Walmart, Target, and smaller merchants thanks to its remote location warehouses, quick delivery, and razor-thin margins.

Soon after, the growth of tablets and smartphones aided in the transformation of Walmart and Target into Amazon storefronts, converting their physical locations from an asset to a problem.

Walmart and Target, on the other hand, did not wait for Amazon to put them out of business. Instead, they fought back by expanding its online presence by acquiring top tech expertise. Meanwhile, they converted physical storefronts into local warehouses and pickup places, reducing the time between placing an order and receiving it from two days to one day, and finally to the same day.

Simply put, Walmart and Target rewrote the norms of retailing by combining online and offline sales, allowing customers to place purchases online and pick up the goods in store or have it sent for same-day delivery.

Several surveys have indicated that shoppers liked this new trend. According to a research published by Elastic Path a few years ago, 75 percent of consumers anticipate all companies to offer same-day delivery, and another 72 percent expect curbside pickup during the same time period.

During various holiday seasons, Walmart intensified its battle with Amazon by establishing lower retail prices for select items than online prices. In this approach, Walmart took advantage of one of its advantages: point-of-sale systems that allow customers to combine in-store purchasing with fast goods pickup, saving the company money on shipping and handling.

The blending of online and offline sales isn’t limited to the United States. Large retailers use their physical storefronts to expand online sales and develop a third-party seller network akin to Amazon’s in growing areas like Brazil.

“We are finding on a global scale that incumbent traditional retailers with a large eCommerce business are extremely well-positioned to not only weather, but to win, the attacks of the Amazons of the world,” says Frederico Trrajano, CEO of Magazine Luiza, a Brazilian retailer with approximately 1400 physical stores.

As indicated by a string of good financial reports given by the two retail giants in recent years, the new retailing trend is turning brick-and-mortar stores into the valuable assets they were in the pre-Amazon era.