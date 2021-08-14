For Alzheimer’s patients, a Breakthrough – and the Need for More

For the first time in nearly two decades, the FDA has authorized a new Alzheimer’s drug. Acuranumab, a medication, has the ability to slow down patients’ cognitive loss. This is a game-changing medical breakthrough.

Despite this monumental achievement, some people are wringing their hands in confusion. The drug’s clinical usefulness is being questioned, and its $56,000 list price is being questioned.

These detractors misunderstand the devastating clinical and financial consequences of Alzheimer’s disease – as well as the approval itself, which was given on a conditional basis. The FDA should be commended for adapting regulatory science to the twenty-first century. It’s also financially sensible.

Alzheimer’s disease is becoming more common, which is a scary national problem. 6.2 million Americans are affected by the disease, with that figure anticipated to more than double by 2060. In the United States, it is already one of the top ten causes of death. With the approval of aducanumab, a once-month intravenous injection, the FDA has given individuals with moderate cognitive impairment or early dementia something that they didn’t have yesterday: hope.

That’s valuable in and of itself. However, the approval may aid in reducing the financial burden of Alzheimer’s disease, which threatens to overwhelm the US healthcare system. Alzheimer’s disease treatment currently costs more than $305 billion each year. According to a study published in the American Journal of Managed Care, that sum will likely approach $1 trillion by 2050 unless new therapies or cures are produced. These expenditures will be greatly reduced if a drug that slows cognitive decline is developed.

Will it be successful? Acuranumab received fast approval from the FDA for its ability to eliminate amyloid, a type of plaque that forms on the brains of patients. The medicine may provide cognitive benefits that earlier treatments have failed to provide by removing these plaques. Biogen, the developer of aducanumab, is needed to conduct a new efficacy trial as part of the accelerated approval procedure. The FDA may change its ruling if the company cannot demonstrate cognitive advantages.

According to the head of the FDA’s Center for Drug Evaluation and Research, the Accelerate Approval Program, which is frequently utilized for new cancer medicines, “can bring therapies to patients faster while driving additional research and innovation.”

Critics of the FDA decision are correct in pointing out that there are still a lot of unknowns. Welcome to the world of science! We must encourage innovation while also ensuring that goods are monitored in the real world to ensure that they maintain a good benefit/risk profile. That's exactly what's going on. Kudos.