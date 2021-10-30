For ‘abusing democratic rights,’ Vietnam imprisons citizen journalists.

A Vietnamese court has sentenced five citizen journalists to prison for “abusing democratic rights,” prompting outrage in the United States over the communist government’s war on free speech.

Vietnam’s harsh government is known for promptly suppressing dissent, imprisoning activists, journalists, and any critic with a substantial following on Facebook, which is widely utilized in the nation.

Since Nguyen Phu Trong was re-elected as the Communist Party chairman following a secretive convention earlier this year, critics claim the government has taken a much stricter stance on dissent.

A court in Can Tho, in the Mekong Delta area of southern Vietnam, punished five persons who worked on an online citizen journalist news portal on Thursday.

Truong Chau Huu Danh, the founder of the Facebook page Bao Sach, which translates to “The Clean Newspaper” and features posts about controversial social topics and corruption, was sentenced to four and a half years in prison.

According to court documents, articles written by Danh, a former journalist, had “reactionary sentiments, going deep into matter that is not fit for the interests of the country.”

His four co-defendants were sentenced to two to three years in prison.

Following their release from prison, all five will be barred from working in journalism for three years.

According to US State Department spokesperson Ned Price, the verdict is the latest in a “troubling pattern” of detentions of journalists and citizens “exercising their rights to freedom of speech and the press.”

In a statement, he added, “We realize this group of journalists focused on investigative reporting on corruption, which, of course, is not a crime.”

“The United States urges the Vietnamese authorities to release these five journalists, as well as all others who have been wrongfully incarcerated, and to allow all Vietnamese citizens to freely express their opinions without fear of punishment.”

Former radio journalist Pham Chi Thanh, who is also a well-known pro-democracy activist, was convicted in July to five and a half years in prison for spreading material on Facebook on anti-state charges.

In Reporters Without Borders’ 2021 World Press Freedom Index, Vietnam is placed 175th out of 180 countries.