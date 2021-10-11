For a South Korean candy couple, the sweet taste of squid was a big hit.

The stallholder who creates the traditional South Korean children’s dessert featured in the global cultural phenomenon “Squid Game” — and once linked with postwar poverty — has scored a real-life jackpot.

The Netflix smash hit series follows a group of impoverished South Koreans who play in children’s games for a chance to win 45.6 billion won ($38 million), with deadly repercussions.

The contestants must cut out shapes such as a star and an umbrella from a crisp sugar confection called a dalgona without it splitting in one challenge, and those who fail are killed.

The life-or-death game was inspired by filmmaker Hwang Dong-childhood hyuk’s in Seoul in the 1970s; however, the prize for a child who successfully removed the shape was a free dalgona at the time.

Hwang was always determined to get an extra treat, and he recalls licking the candy to loosen the shape and using a needle heated over briquettes, both of which were techniques used in the show’s nail-biting dalgona challenge sequence.

In a recent YouTube video, the filmmaker stated, “I would make the dalgona manufacturer incredibly bewildered by succeeding on the most difficult shape of umbrella.”

However, because the candy softens easily on set, particularly during South Korea’s humid rainy season, Hwang and artistic director Chae Kyung-sun engaged “dalgona experts” to make the candy fresh on location.

Lim Chang-joo and his wife Jung Jung-soon were the experts, producing between 300 and 400 dalgonas over the course of three days of filming.

Their little roadside booth in Seoul’s theatre area, which consists of nothing more than an umbrella, an awning, and their equipment, has become one of the city’s most popular hangouts.

Customers endure six-hour waits for the 2,000-won (approximately $1.70) sweets as soon as it opens, and some give up and leave empty-handed.

Lim melts an individual piece of sugar over a burner in about 90 seconds, then adds baking soda, flattens it into a circle, and punches it with the customer’s desired shape.

He has a larger range of options than the show’s four forms, as well as a newly added “N” for Netflix.

“I never expected it would be this successful,” Lim said of the show, adding that his life has become “extremely stressful” as a result.

"Of course, I'm thrilled since my company is doing well.