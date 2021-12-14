For a decade, Syrian refugees have been stranded in Gaza, which has been described as a “prison.”

Imad al-Hisso, who fled Syria’s civil war nearly ten years ago, is still stranded in Gaza, which he describes as “a jail,” with no clear road back home.

For individuals fleeing conflict, Gaza may appear to be an improbable destination.

Israel has been blockading the coastal Palestinian region since Hamas Islamists assumed power in 2007, and Israel and Egypt have tight control over access to the enclave.

Hisso, along with dozens of other Syrians, snuck into Gaza through tunnels dug beneath Egyptian land after being informed by a friend that he could live safely in the strip.

“I ran to Gaza in the expectation of a better life once the events in Syria began,” he said, adding that he felt he would be able to retrace his tracks when the time came to go.

He currently lives in Rafah, Gaza’s southernmost enclave, in a small house with no kitchen or furniture and expired Syrian identity papers that he is unable to renew.

He’d have to travel to war-torn Syria to obtain new passports, but he can’t leave Gaza the same way he came in.

In 2012, the Egyptian army began dismantling some underground tunnels, and the following year, they demolished many more.

Israel claims Hamas utilizes tunnels to carry weapons and other supplies into Israel, and that the blockade is necessary to keep the threat at bay.

Hisso claims that because he left Egypt illegally, the Egyptian authorities will most likely prevent him from entering and may arrest him if he tries to depart Gaza through the Rafah crossing.

Israel, which is officially at war with Syria, controls Gaza’s other entry and exit routes and only allows Gazans to transit its land under severe conditions, such as in life-threatening medical situations.

As a result, Hisso is stranded, with no route out of a land ravaged by poverty and unemployment.

“There is no work and no money, no access to health care or school,” said Hisso, who supports his five children without documents by laying tiles on occasion.

“I was astonished to see that Gaza’s situation was worse than Syria’s,” he remarked.

“Gaza is the world’s largest prison. You can’t get out of Gaza if you go in.” More over half of Gaza’s two million residents are descendants of Palestinian refugees who fled their homes when Israel was established in 1948 and now rely on UN handouts.

UNRWA, the UN agency that helps Palestinian refugees, does not consider Syrians to be refugees.