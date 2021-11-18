For $5.3 billion, the United States will purchase 10 million Pfizer Covid-19 treatments.

President Joe Biden said on Thursday that the US will purchase 10 million Covid-19 therapy pills from Pfizer in a $5.3 billion transaction that he described as “essential” to combating the pandemic.

Pfizer requested for emergency use authorisation in the United States this week for its Paxlovid antiviral tablet, which has been proved to be very effective in averting hospitalization and death in high-risk patients.

While the agreement is contingent on the FDA’s approval of the medication, Biden stated that he has taken “urgent actions to ensure enough supplies for the American people.”

“Today, I’m announcing that we’ve ordered 10 million treatment courses of Pfizer’s antiviral Covid-19 tablet, with delivery beginning this year and continuing through 2022,” he said in a statement, adding that the medicines would be “easily accessible and free.”

While vaccines remain America’s “strongest tool” in the fight against Covid-19, Biden said antivirals “may prove to be another vital piece in our arsenal that will accelerate our way out of the pandemic.”

Pfizer’s tablet has been found to reduce hospitalization or death in newly infected high-risk patients treated within three days of the onset of symptoms by approximately 90%.

Pfizer announced the $5.3 billion deal separately early Thursday, subject to regulatory approval.

In June, the US government announced a $3 billion investment to speed up the research, development, and production of antiviral drugs.

The US is also purchasing 3.1 million courses of Molnupiravir, a Merck-developed antiviral tablet that is now pending FDA approval.

Paxlovid is a combination of a novel chemical, PF-07321332, and the HIV antiviral ritonavir, developed by Pfizer. Both are antivirals known as “protease inhibitors,” which work by inhibiting the function of an enzyme required for viral reproduction.

One pill every 12 hours for five days is a treatment session.

Pfizer Chairman and Chief Executive Albert Bourla said in a statement, “We were excited with the recent findings of our Phase 2/3 interim analysis, which revealed overwhelming efficacy of Paxlovid… and are pleased the US government acknowledges this promise.”

“It’s good to see a growing recognition of the important role that oral investigational medicines could play in combating Covid-19, and we’re looking forward to continue our discussions with governments around the world to help secure broad access for everyone.”

Pills are less expensive to produce than vaccines, do not require a cold chain, and can be self-administered by the patient.

Pfizer has made an advance purchase agreement.