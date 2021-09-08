For $2.2 billion, a fund affiliated to Bill Gates acquires control of Four Seasons Hotels.

The firms announced Wednesday that Microsoft founder Bill Gates’ investment vehicle has agreed to buy a majority stake in the luxury hotel brand Four Seasons for $2.2 billion.

Cascade Investments, a private investment entity that manages Gates’ holdings, will buy half of Kingdom Holding Company of Saudi Arabia’s share in Four Seasons Hotel & Resorts, bringing its stake in the company to 71.25 percent from 47.5 percent.

Four Seasons claimed in a news release that the deal gives the Canadian corporation a total value of $10 billion.

Isadore Sharp founded Four Seasons in 1960, and the company now operates 121 hotels and resorts as well as 46 residential properties in 47 countries.

The company went public in 1997 but went private in 2007 according to an arrangement between Cascade, KHC, and Sharp, who now owns 5% of the company.

After announcing in May that Bill and Melinda French Gates were divorcing after 27 years of marriage, Gates has been in the spotlight.

His link with infamous tycoon Jeffrey Epstein, who committed suicide while awaiting prosecution on allegations of sex trafficking children, has drawn scrutiny.

In an August interview with CNN, Gates called his friendship with Epstein a “big mistake.”

The Savoy Hotel in London and The Plaza in New York are among the premium hotel brands owned by KHC, which was created in 1980 and became public in 2007. It has also made investments in ride-sharing, e-commerce, petrochemicals, and health-care services.