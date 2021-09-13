Food insecurity in the United States has increased as a result of the pandemic.

Food insecurity increased in the United States during the pandemic year of 2020, particularly among families with children. The USDA classed nearly 15% of them as food insecure, which is defined as having difficulties meeting basic food needs over the course of a year under a variety of circumstances. That percentage was 13.6 percent in 2019. Food insecurity in all families ended its decreasing trend in 2020, with 10.5 percent of all households in the United States classified as food insecure, the same as the previous year.

While the number of food-insecure households in the United States did not increase in 2020, the number of adults living in them did, rising from 9.8% to 10.5 percent. The proportion of children in food-insecure households increased even more, from 14.6 percent to 16.1 percent. According to the USDA, parents in food-insecure households were more likely to restrict food intake in order to protect children – especially younger ones – from harmful consequences.

The lack of school lunches and company closures due to coronavirus lockdowns exacerbated food insecurity in 2020, according to the report, which also noted that federal and municipal government programs, as well as the philanthropic sector, had already alleviated part of the year’s load. Between 2008 and 2011, the coronavirus pandemic’s negative effects on food security lagged behind those of the Great Depression.

In the United States, homes with children account for roughly 38 million people, or about 29% of all households, while children themselves account for around 73 million people, or about 22% of the population.