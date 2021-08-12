Food, energy, vehicles, and other consumer goods continue to rise in price.

According to the latest Consumer Price Index report from the Labor Department released on Wednesday, prices are rising again, with a 0.5 percent increase in July.

The increase follows a 0.9 percent jump in June and a year-over-year increase of 5.4 percent.

For the month, consumer costs for housing, food, energy, and new vehicles increased.

Five of the major grocery store food indexes grew, while food away from home jumped 0.8 percent, bringing the food index up 0.7 percent.

The food index increased by 3.4 percent in the 12 months ended in July, with 1.5 percent price hikes for meats, poultry, fish, and eggs. Prices of cereals and bread goods increased by 1.2 percent, nonalcoholic beverages increased by 0.7 percent, and daily and associated goods increased by 0.6 percent.

Fruits and vegetables were the only major grocery store food group to decrease in price in July, falling 0.9 percent after rising 0.7 percent in June.

Consumer energy costs grew as well, with gasoline prices rising 2.4 percent in July.

In both May and June, natural gas prices increased by 1.7 percent. After falling 0.3 percent in June, consumer electricity rates rose 0.4 percent for the month.

Prices for recreation, medical care, and personal care rose in July, albeit by a smaller amount than in previous months, with only a 0.2 percent increase for the month.

In July, motor vehicle insurance costs declined by 2.8 percent, while airline fares fell by 0.1 percent.

The all-items index, on the other hand, increased by 5.4 percent in the 12 months ending in July, matching the increase witnessed in June. Over the last 12 months, the index for all items excluding food and energy increased by 4.3 percent, while the energy index increased by a staggering 23.8 percent.

In July, new vehicle costs increased by 5.4 percent over the previous three months. Consumer medical care costs rose 0.3 percent in July, following a 0.6 percent decrease in May and June.

In July, there was inflation in education, communication, cigarettes, and alcoholic beverages. For the month, household furniture and operations, as well as clothes, remained steady.