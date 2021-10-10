Food delivery apps are now being criticized as pandemic saviors.

During the pandemic, when millions of Americans were quarantined and restaurants were closed to guests, meal delivery services became critical.

However, the platforms are rapidly coming under assault, with lawmakers attempting to regulate the industry and restaurateurs accusing the likes of DoorDash, Grubhub, and Uber Eats of stealing from them. And they’re trying to figure out how to live without them.

DoorDash has likely fulfilled over 1 billion orders in the first nine months of this year, the majority of which were in the United States, where the company is the market leader.

The boost provided by delivery apps, however, is a “huge illusion,” according to Mathieu Palombino, creator of the New York-based pizza business Motorino, because more orders do not mean higher earnings for restaurants.

“You are satisfied when you receive thirty or forty orders every day. However, the issue is that it does not result in earnings “AFP quoted Palombino as saying.

According to their websites, food delivery services can charge establishments up to 30% of the total for a meal.

To address this issue, the New York City Council passed legislation in August restricting third-party delivery fees at 15%.

“Small businesses should not be forced to accept exorbitant costs in order to stay viable and competitive,” said the bill’s sponsor, New York City Councilman Francisco Moya. In June, a similar law was approved in San Francisco.

Food delivery behemoths have sued to overturn the restrictions, and some analysts believe they have a point.

In a research report published last month, Bank of America stated, “We anticipate DoorDash will have a solid legal argument against the permanent charge limitations.”

The cap, according to DoorDash, Grubhub, and Uber Eats, is unconstitutional, and restaurants are free to negotiate commissions with delivery companies.

The delivery behemoths also claim to have made significant expenditures during the pandemic, which prompted millions of customers to purchase meals online for the first time.

Restaurants that used DoorDash during the pandemic had an eight-fold greater survival rate than the industry average, according to the company. The corporation also claims that it offered a 15% charge formula even before the rules were implemented.

Put Palombino, the creator of the pizza chain, is skeptical.

"The issue is that they've established themselves so well that there's no going back," he explained. "You don't exist until you're on Seamless (one of New York's most popular delivery services)." Palombino, I'm talking about the 15% commission.