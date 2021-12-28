Following Wall Street’s strong gains, Asian markets are rising.

Investors wagered that an increase in Covid-19 cases due to the fast-spreading Omicron form will not derail the economic recovery, as Asian markets rallied on Tuesday following strong gains on Wall Street.

The highly mutated strain has fueled a large spike in cases around the world, with countries resuming lockdowns, thousands of flights being canceled, and cruise ships docking with Covid-infected passengers.

According to Briefing.com analyst Patrick O’Hare, there is a “feeling that Omicron will be a nuisance but not a terrible strait for the world economy — at least not for long.”

The S&P 500 surged 1.4 percent to a new high on Monday, while the Dow and Nasdaq each gained at least one percent.

It was the start of a traditionally strong seven-day post-Christmas rally known as the “Santa Claus rally” on trading floors, a period of low trading volumes and minimal news flow during which equities typically drift higher.

Tokyo was up 1.0 percent during the break Tuesday, indicating that the confidence had spread to Asia. Gains were seen in Singapore, Taipei, and Jakarta, while Seoul edged higher. The holiday season was still in full swing in Sydney and New Zealand.

“Following a comeback, today’s stocks are predicted to remain strong. In the middle of a Santa Claus rally, US equities are trading higher, and risk-on sentiment is likely to spread to Japanese stocks “According to Okasan Online Securities.

Macau casino stocks tumbled dramatically as the gaming enclave disclosed its first Omicron case, sending Shanghai down 0.1 percent and Hong Kong flat in a seesaw day.

In Asia, oil futures surged, with benchmark WTI trading above $75 a barrel and Brent approaching $79 a barrel.

Nikkei 225 in Tokyo is up 1.0 percent to 28,952.76. (break)

The Hang Seng Index in Hong Kong is FLAT at 23,221.84 points.

Shanghai Composite: 3,611.67, down 0.1 percent.

Euro/dollar: $1.1323, down from $1.1329 late Monday.

Euro/pound: DOWN at 84.23 pence from 84.26 pence. Pound/dollar: DOWN at $1.3433 from $1.3440.

Dollar/yen: 114.86 yen, down from 114.88 yen.

West Texas Intermediate: $75.76 per barrel, up 0.3 percent.

Brent North Sea crude is trading at $78.73 a barrel, up 0.2 percent.

New York – The Dow Jones Industrial Average is up 1.0 percent to 36,302.38. (close)

DAX is up 0.5 percent at 15,835.25 in Frankfurt (close)

FTSE 100: FLAT at 7,372.10 points in London (Friday close)