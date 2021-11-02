Following threats from Hindu hardliners, top Indian brands have gone out of business.

The greatest festival season in India is in full swing, but right-wing hardliners are accusing top companies of hurting Hindu emotions.

Critics claim the spike in social media hatred and physical attacks on minority groups is due to a culture of rising religious intolerance and fear since Hindu nationalist Prime Minister Narendra Modi took power in 2014.

FabIndia, a clothing and furniture retailer, and Dabur, a wellness company, both had to pull advertisements during the busy shopping season leading up to Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights, which falls later this week.

FabIndia, a household name, sparked outrage online when it used the Urdu term “Jash-e-Rivaaz” (“festival of tradition”) to describe its latest festive collection.

Urdu is one of India’s 22 official languages, however it is classified as a “Muslim language” since it is written in a Persian-Arabic script. While Urdu is the national language of India, which has approximately 200 million Muslims, it is also the national language of Pakistan, which is a bitter enemy.

Many ardent Hindus believe it should not be used in their religious ceremonies or celebrations.

Others were offended that the women in the advertisement did not wear bindis, a religiously significant ornamental motif worn by Hindu women on their foreheads. On Twitter, the hashtag #NoBindiNoBusiness quickly became popular.

FabIndia “must bear economic costs for such purposeful mistakes,” said Tejasvi Surya, a legislator from Modi’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The collection was not created for Diwali, according to FabIndia, who stated that it has “always stood for the celebration of India with its various customs in all hues.”

Dabur’s commercial sparked outrage by depicting two women in a same-sex relationship celebrating “Karwa Chauth,” a Hindu event in which married Hindu women pray and fast for their husbands’ longevity.

Following internet pressure, Dabur deleted the ad, prompting Twitter user Milind Risbud, whose bio calls for Hinduism’s global dominion, to write: “That’s the strength of United Hindus!” “Congratulations, Hindus!” Next up came designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee, whose works are favored by prominent Indian celebrities including Priyanka Chopra Jonas.

The promotional campaign for Mukherjee featured sensuous close-up photographs of women — and men — wearing a traditional mangalsutra necklace, which is traditionally reserved for married women.

The home minister of Madhya Pradesh in central India, Narottam Mishra, labeled it “objectionable and indecent” and threatened to have Mukherjee arrested.

Late Sunday, his Sabyasachi label took down the ad, saying it was “very regretful” that it had “inadvertently hurt a sector of our community.”

Late Sunday, his Sabyasachi label took down the ad, saying it was "very regretful" that it had "inadvertently hurt a sector of our community."