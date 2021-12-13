Following the Wall Street rally, Asian stocks have remained stable.

Despite a record-breaking lead from Wall Street, Asia markets maintained steady on Monday, ahead of a week of big monetary policy pronouncements around the world.

The Hang Seng Index in Hong Kong was down 0.17 percent at the closing, while the Nikkei 225 index in Tokyo was up 0.71 percent.

Friday’s advances on Wall Street, where the S&P 500 added more than 0.9 percent to finish at 4,712.02, surpassed a previous high set last month — despite consumer price index data indicating a 6.8% increase in November.

The rise in inflation signals that the US Federal Reserve will begin to reduce its ultra-loose monetary policy sooner rather than later, a development that markets have been anticipating for months.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell had already hinted at plans to expedite the tapering of stimulus payments, which he will brief the markets on this week after a two-day policy meeting. Many observers predict that the central bank will raise interest rates twice in 2022.

Traders, on the other hand, were unconcerned with the data, partly because inflation was widely forecast.

Singapore, Seoul, and Taipei were somewhat down in Asia on Monday, while Manila, Jakarta, and Shanghai were little higher.

Wellington’s stock increased by more than 1%.

According to Monex senior market analyst Toshiyuki Kanayama, “the market is looking to the Bank of Japan’s Tankan” quarterly business survey, which is released 10 minutes before the opening bell.

According to the most recent survey, Japan’s big manufacturers are still wary about the economy’s prospects, with business mood remaining unchanged for the quarter as fears about the pandemic persist.

Analysts said that some investors may take a wait-and-see approach ahead of the Fed meeting.

“Global equities had a solid run last week, and we’ll see if the goodwill carries over into what is a giant when it comes to event risk,” Pepperstone Financial’s Chris Weston wrote in a note.

He noted that the Fed, as well as the latest on the Omicron version of the coronavirus, should drive sentiment.

CMC Markets UK’s chief market analyst, Michael Hewson, added: “Even though US inflation rose to its highest level in 39 years on Friday, equities markets appear to be taking a positive attitude toward recent developments, despite growing concerns that central banks are massively behind the curve.

“Nonetheless, as we look ahead to a new week, the Federal Reserve, Bank of Japan, Bank of England, and European Central Bank are all scheduled to release reports. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.