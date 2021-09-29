Following the suspension of Germany’s RT channel, Russia has threatened YouTube.

After the US video-sharing platform disabled the German-language channels of state broadcaster RT, Russia threatened to shut YouTube and take other retaliatory actions on Wednesday.

Russia has increased its pressure on global IT behemoths as it seeks tighter controls over content available to its local audience on the internet.

Simultaneously, it has begun a number of measures to expand its international influence, particularly through RT – originally known as Russia Today – which has broadcasters and websites in numerous languages.

On Tuesday, YouTube issued a warning to RT for violating its coronavirus misinformation guidelines, and subsequently shut down two channels for violating user conditions, according to German media.

YouTube was accused by Russia’s foreign ministry of a “unprecedented act of media aggression,” which it claimed was likely backed by German officials.

In a statement, the ministry stated, “The adoption of proportional retaliatory actions against German media in Russia… is not only justified, but also necessary.”

“We feel that these steps are the only way to pique our partners’ interest in a constructive and meaningful dialogue about this untenable situation,” the statement stated.

After that, the Russian media watchdog Roskomnadzor threatened to block YouTube access in Russia, accusing the business of “censorship.”

Roskomnadzor said it had written to YouTube’s owner Google, “demanding that all restrictions be lifted as quickly as possible” from the two channels – RT DE and Der Fehlende Part.

The restrictions, it argued, “violate the fundamental principles of free information distribution.”

If such warnings are ignored, Roskomnadzor said YouTube could be issued a warning, and “the law provides for measures of full or partial restriction of access,” according to Roskomnadzor.

Foreign-owned social media outlets have been accused by the Kremlin of interfering in Russian politics, especially by displaying content supportive of imprisoned opposition leader Alexei Navalny.

Roskomnadzor blocked dozens of websites associated to Navalny, whose organizations were outlawed in Russia under “extremism” laws, ahead of parliamentary elections last month.

Courts have hit non-compliant networks, such as Twitter, Google, and Facebook, with a slew of fines, and Twitter began slowing down its services in March.

Since its inception in 2005 as “Russia Today,” the state-funded RT has grown to include broadcasters and websites in English, French, Spanish, and Arabic.

It has sparked debate in a number of nations, including the United States, where it was obliged to register as a “foreign agent,” and the United Kingdom, where regulators have threatened to remove its broadcasting license.

Several countries, including the ex-Soviet republics of Lithuania and Latvia, have blocked the channel.

