Following the suspension of German RT channels, Russia has threatened YouTube.

After the US video-sharing platform disabled the German-language channels of state broadcaster RT, Russia threatened to shut YouTube and take other retaliatory actions on Wednesday.

Moscow has recently increased its pressure on global digital behemoths in order to gain more control over content available to its local audience online.

Simultaneously, it has begun a number of measures to expand its international influence, particularly through RT – formerly known as Russia Today – which has multilingual broadcasters and websites.

YouTube issued a warning to RT on Tuesday for breaking its coronavirus misinformation criteria, and subsequently shut down two channels for violating user agreements, according to German media.

On Wednesday, Russia’s foreign ministry accused YouTube of a “extraordinary act of media aggression,” claiming that German officials were likely involved.

Berlin, on the other hand, denied any involvement in the move.

The initiation of punitive actions against German media “seems not only acceptable but also necessary,” according to the Russian government.

“We feel that these steps are the only way to pique our partners’ interest in a constructive and meaningful dialogue about this untenable situation,” the statement stated.

Steffen Seibert, a spokesperson for German Chancellor Angela Merkel, responded by declaring that the German government had “nothing to do” with YouTube’s move and warning Moscow against retribution against German media in Russia.

Roskomnadzor, a Russian media watchdog, has threatened to ban access to YouTube in Russia, accusing the corporation of “censorship.”

Roskomnadzor said it had written to YouTube’s owner Google, “demanding that all restrictions be lifted as quickly as possible” from the two channels – RT DE and Der Fehlende Part.

If such warnings are disregarded, the regulator said YouTube might be issued a warning, and “the law provides for actions of full or partial access restriction” if the warnings are ignored.

Dmitry Peskov, a Kremlin spokesman, later accused YouTube of “censorship” and said that Russian regulations had been “grossly breached.”

He stated, “There must be zero tolerance for such violations.”

On Wednesday, Dinara Toktosunova, the head of RT in Germany, denied any misconduct, claiming that they are depicted as “malicious violators propagating conspiracy theories.”

She remarked in a video on RT’s Russian Telegram channel, “Of course, this is not the case.”

Foreign-owned social media outlets have been accused by the Kremlin of interfering in Russian politics, especially by displaying content supportive of imprisoned opposition leader Alexei Navalny.

Roskomnadzor blocked dozens of websites associated to Navalny, whose organizations were outlawed in Russia under “extremism” laws, ahead of parliamentary elections last month.

