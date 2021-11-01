Following the scandals at Credit Suisse, the chairman faces an investor inquisition.

After a succession of scandals rocked Switzerland’s second-largest bank and cost investors billions, Credit Suisse’s new chairman is poised to face a storm of questions this week.

The bank announced in a brief statement released Monday that it would hold its annual investor day on Thursday, giving them the first opportunity to confront Antonio Horta-Osorio about his plan since taking over six months ago.

It can be a difficult session.

Even as its investors continued to reel from the billions lost in the meltdowns at financial businesses Greensill and Archegos, the bank was hit with nearly half-a-billion dollars in fines last month for its role in Mozambique’s massive financial crisis.

In the midst of a string of financial disasters, Horta-Osorio has initiated a review of the bank’s strategy and pledged to make risk management a major focus since taking the helm in April.

The Portuguese banker, who has a solid record for turning around British bank Lloyds, has increased the board of directors to include two extra risk management experts, among other things.

He had given himself till the end of the year to present his Credit Suisse strategic vision, but the bank said Thursday’s investor day will “offer an update” on the strategy review.

The investor meeting will take place when Credit Suisse releases its third-quarter results, which are expected to show a $230 million (198 million euro) blow due to Mozambique fines.

And it’s less than half of the $475 million in fines slapped on the bank last month by US and British authorities for “fraudulently deceiving investors” and breaking anti-corruption laws in bond offers to Mozambique.

Transactions “that raised over $1 billion were used to perpetrate a hidden debt scheme” and “pay kickbacks” to now-indicted ex-Credit Suisse investment bankers and their intermediaries, as well as “bribe corrupt Mozambique government officials,” according to the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

The Fitch ratings agency slammed the “severe flaws in Credit Suisse’s corporate governance” just days after the fines were revealed, emphasizing “the urgent need for the group to complete its program to tighten risk controls.”

It warned that failing to resolve its risk management issues in a timely manner could harm the company’s long-term credit rating.

Meanwhile, Actares, one of Switzerland’s leading shareholder organisations, said the high amount of the penalty “shows how terrible the lack of accountability has been until now.”

It told AFP in an email that “management has pledged culture change,” and that “it is time to see.” The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.