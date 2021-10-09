Following the release of the US jobs report, stocks have lost ground.

Global stock markets were largely lower on Friday, as weaker-than-expected US job statistics did nothing to dispel expectations that massive central bank stimulus programs will be tapered in the coming months.

Wall Street began the day higher, but swiftly slid back when US government statistics revealed that the world’s largest economy added only 194,000 jobs last month, far less than the 500,000 expected by Wall Street.

Stock markets in Frankfurt and Paris closed the day in the red in Europe. Only the FTSE in London finished the week on a higher note.

“An otherwise interesting week has seen markets whipsaw between panic and optimism,” said OANDA analyst Craig Erlam.

“Massive vulnerabilities remain in the markets,” according to the report, and investors are “blissfully ignoring the numerous potential downside threats to the outlook.” Some things remain constant “he stated

“Energy costs are still high, and we’re approaching crisis season; it’s just investors who have their heads buried in the sand.”

Markets initially climbed following the release of the jobs statistics.

Quilter Investors portfolio manager Hinesh Patel stated, “Bad news for the economy could potentially be regarded as good news for markets.”

But, according to OANDA’s Erlam, the knee-jerk reaction was short-lived, and a taper announcement was “almost certain.”

The US Federal Reserve is likely to declare soon when it will begin removing the massive financial assistance measures put in place at the outbreak’s inception.

The Federal Reserve of the United States has stated that it will begin tapering by the end of the year, but has not specified how quickly it will do so.

Inflationary pressures around the world, exacerbated by skyrocketing energy prices, are putting pressure on the Fed to act sooner rather than later.

Despite recent significant gains in financial markets, economists are cautious about the prospects due to a slew of concerns that have plagued investors for months.

“Risk appetite remains fragile, with a number of reasons unsettling the markets, including slowing economic growth, inflation, and geopolitical risk,” said Louise Dudley of Federated Hermes.

“Supply chain issues and inflation, in particular, mean that companies are suffering headwinds on both the top and bottom lines.”

Oil prices have resumed their upward trend, owing to increased demand expectations and supply concerns.

After a global rise Thursday, Asian stock markets ended the week higher as US senators chose to avoid a catastrophic debt default.

While the agreement stipulates that there would only be enough money to survive till. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.